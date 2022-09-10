Advertise With Us
MPD seeks help identifying man wanted in connection with car burglaries, stolen credit card use

Mobile police are trying to identify this man.
Mobile police are trying to identify this man.
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and illegal use of a debit/credit card.

Mobile police are trying to identify this man.
Mobile police are trying to identify this man.

According to police, the suspect entered a victim’s vehicle in the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension on Sept. 1. The suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to make a number of purchases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

---

