MPD seeks help identifying man wanted in connection with car burglaries, stolen credit card use

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and illegal use of a debit/credit card.

Mobile police are trying to identify this man. (Mobile Police Department)

According to police, the suspect entered a victim’s vehicle in the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension on Sept. 1. The suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to make a number of purchases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

