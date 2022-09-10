One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that lead to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the initial investigation by officials an altercation between a male and a female led up to the shooting. Officials say that one man, who was identified as Gregory Johnson of Fairhope, produced a handgun and shot the other person in the head. The other person, who was only identified as a male, was able to get his own handgun and shot Mr. Johnson several times. According to officials Mr. Johnson died at the scene. The other person injured in the shooting was transported by Life Flight to a Mobile hospital

Officials say the female that was involved in the original altercation has not been found.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation of this incident. Officials are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information about this incident please call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

