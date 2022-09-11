17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City.

The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon.

Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise and worship service.

There was also free food and lots of fellowship.

“I think people see that we are really into what we are doing,” said Antwain Conner. “We are not a fly-by-night thing. They see our hearts. They see we have a heart for people. They see we have a heart to give. They see we have a heart to bring people together. It’s more than us just saying words. They actually see that we are out here making a difference in the community.”

The group will be back at Lyons Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for its King of Kings Unity Concert.

