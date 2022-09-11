Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity holds 21st annual blood drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s always a need for blood and local members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity did their part to ease that need here in the Port City.

Donors showed up at Franklin Primary Health Center for their 21st annual blood drive.

Organizers say if you can donate, it will definitely be put to good use.

“Well, certainly with the times that we are living in with COVID and the various things that are happening in our community, people need blood. And so Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is doing what we can do to accommodate those that are in need,” said fraternity member Dr. Terry Hazzard.

The group gave a big thank you to everyone who came out and donated.



