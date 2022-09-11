Better rain chances to the east…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The beach and boating forecasts will be a bit rougher for Sunday. Protected waters in Mobile Bay will be okay, but it will be nastier with some storms in the Panhandle. At the beaches, rip current risk moves to high so please check the beach flags!

A big change coming this week with a cold front on Tuesday. The afternoons will still be hot, but lower humidity will make for pleasant mornings in the low 60s!

The tropics are fairly quiet. Earl has become non-tropical in the North Atlantic and is not an issue. There’s a tropical wave coming off Africa that bears watching, but it’s a long way out.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.