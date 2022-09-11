Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers.

The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.

“The leadership... we want to sit at the table with them and let’s talk,” said Joshua Brown of the Bay Minette Justice League. “Let’s see what is going on. Can you give the community some answers? We want to support the French family in their time of bereavement and as they go on this journey. We want to show them that we absolutely support and love them.”

According to investigators, French got into a fight with the officer during a traffic stop, eventually knocking the officer to the ground before running off. When the officer caught up with him, he tried tasing French, but it did not have any effect on him. That’s when investigators said French took the stun gun and used it on the officer who then returned fire, killing French.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is the lead on this investigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.