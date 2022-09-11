Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot.

Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.

Baldwin County officials say an altercation between one male and female led up to the shooting. They say the male was identified as Gregory Johnson of Fairhope, Ala. One person tried to intervene. Officials say Johnson allegedly shot the other person in the head with a handgun.

The other person is suspected of firing back at Johnson multiple times. Johnson died at the scene. Investigators say the other person is still in the hospital.

One local who lives in the area told FOX10 News what she saw in a phone interview.

“We had some neighbors come over and we were hanging out in the house and we were going to go start a fire at the firepit on the beach so we went out there, probably about 8:30 or 9, and we heard three shots. We thought it was fireworks because they’re frequently shooting off fireworks down there,” said the caller.

“Pretty much immediately after the fireworks that we heard, there was a truck that peeled out,” she added. “Almost an hour later, we started seeing ambulances come. We started putting two-and-two together, and we were like... something happened.”

The caller says some of her neighbors reached out to one another to make sure they were okay, saying normally the area is nothing but peaceful.

“We’re definitely uneasy about it,” she expressed. “This is our neighborhood.”

No one has yet been charged in the case.

After following up with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, they said they have no new updates as this is still an ongoing investigation. They ask if anyone has any information about the situation to call their office.

FOX10 News will continue to release updates on the case as they come.

