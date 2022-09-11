Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wil Lutz missed all of last season with an injury, but he returned with vengeance Sunday (Sept. 11) in Atlanta. His 51-yard field goal delivered a Saints victory, 27-26.

Every week I think I’ve seen it all. But the #Saints say hold my beer. What a win for the Black and Gold over the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/9LbOPFDiu7 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

New Orleans trailed 26-10 in the fourth quarter. They scored 17 unanswered points to win in Atlanta.

#Saints trailed Atlanta 26-10 in the fourth quarter...the Black and Gold beat the Falcons, 27-26



"Our team is tough and gritty, and that's what I love about them. That's exactly the way they played in this game tonight," Dennis Allen. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/uzmPRvBynj — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

The Saints were absolutely cooking in the fourth quarter with the Jameis Winston-Mike Thomas combination racking up two touchdowns.

Then on the Saints winning drive, Winston hit Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard connection, and Juwan Johnson for a 17-yard reception. After a spike, Lutz hit the winner.

The contest was promising early for the Black and Gold. Taysom Hill rolled up 68 yards on the ground in the Saints first touchdown drive. His 11-yard touchdown gave the Saints a 7-3 advantage.

#Saints are on the board. Taysom Hill 11-yard TD run. Hill with 68 yards rushing on that drive.



pic.twitter.com/mM0tqUHJ1I — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

Thomas caught his first touchdown pass since the 2020 regular season when he pulled in a 3-yard TD. That cut the Saints deficit to 26-18 after a two-point conversion.

Michael Thomas registers first TD of the 2022 season. #Saints back in this one.



pic.twitter.com/kTzyVwMI9M — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

Thomas wasn’t done. The Saints No. 1 receiver hauled in a 9-yard TD reception making it 26-24.

The Saints host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.