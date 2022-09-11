Advertise With Us
Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road

police lights(KLTV)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street.

According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of the vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of vehicle one was traveling south on East I-65 Service Road North when the driver crossed the northbound lane and struck the driver in vehicle two head-on.

The driver and passenger of vehicle two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Police, the driver of vehicle two showed no signs of impairment.

The deceased victims have been identified as Samihya Cowans, 26, and Elizabeth Thrash, 28.

This is an ongoing investigation.

