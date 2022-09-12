Advertise With Us
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession

Teddy Gentry
Teddy Gentry(CSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested.

The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.

Gentry was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

