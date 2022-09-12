Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A spokesman for the band says he was aware of the incident, but Gentry had no immediate comment.

Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago. They’ve released dozens of hits including “Dixieland Delight.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A state attorney told a federal judge it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate