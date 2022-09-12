Boy Scouts of America selling popcorn to support local scouting programs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to sit down with the Boy Scouts of America Mobile Area council to talk about their upcoming popcorn sales.

They are currently selling popcorn, to help support their own program and also local American heroes. The flavors you can choose from include caramel corn, popping corn, unbelievable butter, kettle corn, white cheddar, salted caramel, chocolatey pretzels, and white cheddar/kettle corn mix.

Each year the popcorn sales achieve 3 objectives for the Scouting program. 1st – Scouts sell popcorn raising the funds needed for them to have a great year in Scouting; 2nd – a portion of the sale helps support the Boy Scout Council, allowing them to invest in camps, programs, and in growing the Scouting movement; Lastly – the sale instills a strong work ethic in participating youth, encouraging them to earn their way to activities and events. The annual popcorn sale is a huge resource for local Scouting programs.

You can also send the gift of a popcorn donation to our first responders, doctors, nurses, cops, firefighters, military men and women, their families, and veteran organizations.

You can keep an eye out for the Boy Scouts across the Gulf Coast, as popcorn sales extend into October.

