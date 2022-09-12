First 50s of the season?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dry air and low humidity is on the way! That drier air won’t cool down our afternoon temperatures much, but there will be a significant crispness for the next several mornings. At this time of year, the average low is 69°. We will be well below that the rest of the week.

Tuesday we’re forecasting 62°, Wednesday 60°, Thursday 63°, and Friday 67° in Mobile for morning lows.

That means we will be really close to dropping into the 50s, particularly on Wednesday morning the 14th. To give you some idea of how significant that is, you only have to look at the last few years. The first morning in the 50s in 2021 was September 23rd. In 2020 it was September 29th. In 2019 and 2018 it was even later, October 16th and 12th.

In fact, 2017 was the last time we saw 50s earlier. That year it happened on September 7th.

If we don’t hit the 50s Wednesday morning, we’ll have to wait and see when in 2022 will get those first crisp 50s.

