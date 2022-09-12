Former Citronelle police officer admits to beating unruly inmate in city jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officers pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge related to an assault on an unruly inmate in 2019.

Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, agreed to a plea bargain in which prosecutors will recommend leniency in sentencing. He pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law. The Citronelle Police Department fired Meade within a few weeks of the incident.

The plea comes a week after a judge sentenced a former Creola police officer to time served and probation for a similar incident.

According to the written plea agreement, Mobile police arrested Bryant King on an outstanding traffic warrant in Citronelle on Oct. 7, 2019, and transported him to the city jail. At about 2:50 a.m., the next morning, a communications officer asked Meade to check on the suspect, who was complaining about being cold and waning and blanket. He also asked to make a phone call.

Meade asked the man to calm down. When he would not, according to the plea document, he began kicking the cell door.

Surveillance video shows Meade opening the cell door, grabbing the prisoner by the neck and throat, while the suspect grabbed the officer’s arm. Meade admitted that he then close-fist punched the man on the left side of the face, while the two struggled in the cell.

According to the plea agreement, Meade then struck King on the thigh with is baton. He tossed the baton aside and again grabbed the man’s throat and neck and attempted to use pepper spray on him.

Once Meade and the communications officer had handcuffed the prisoner and put him face-down on the flood, the officer struck him in the groin with the baton, the plea document states. Alone in the cell, Meade writhed in obvious pain for about five minutes, according to the plea agreement. A Citronelle police officer later told investigators that Meade was being “braggadocious” about the encounter during shift change.

Meade told the officer he had to “pop the guy in the nuts with his baton,” according to the plea document.

Investigators later documented bruising on the victim’s thighs and scrapes on his neck. The prisoner also sought medical treatment for swelling and pain in his genital area.

Meade faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but the punishment likely will be significantly less under advisory guidelines.

