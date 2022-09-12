Gulf Coast Spotlight: What’s happening on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - In this Gulf Coast Spotlight, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier joined us on to talk about a successful summer and a look forward toward the fall.

We recap some of the summer events like the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and more. We also look ahead to some of the upcoming fall events listed below.

Sept 17 AL Coastal Clean Up - “Get the Trash Out of the Splash!” It’s time for the 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Clean Up when volunteers from throughout the region will come together to remove trash and debris from area beaches and waterways! Individuals interested in cleaning Dauphin Island are asked to meet at Cadillac Square on Saturday, September 17 at 8am. Zone Captain Dev Rao (drao@disl.org) and team will be on site to assign zones and distribute clean up supplies and safety equipment. The event is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources-State Lands Division and Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS).

Sept 17 & 18 5th Annual Massacre Island @ Ft. Gaines - In 1711 the Pirates stormed Mobile Bay and attacked the Island that was once called Massacre Island, because of a huge pile of human skeletons that was discovered by Pierre Le Moyne. Come and see the Pirates at Historic Fort Gaines on September 17th & 18th as they pilfer and pillage Isle Dauphine and fight against Spanish and British Galleons. This event will highlight Flintlock Pistol Duels, Pirate Tug-0-War, Swashbuckling Sword Play, Cannon firing and a Treasure Hunt for kids ages 12 and under! Fort Gaines is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily. Adult tickets and ages 13 & up are $9, ages 5-12 are $5, and children under 4 are Free!

Oct 9 Sunday Sunset Concert - For the music lovers, the town is proud to sponsor the Sunday Sunset Concert series (total of 6 and started back in April) the last concert of the year is October 9, Roman Street (430-630pm). Concerts will be held at Fort Gaines, admission is $5 (age 13 & up).

Oct 21 Scary Halloween Movie – For the people who really enjoy a fright! Eenjoy a scary Halloween movie at Fort Gaines, movie starts at 6:30PM. Gates opens at 6pm. Bring chairs and blankets!

Oct 22 Fort Gaines Festival of Frights Do you enjoy Halloween, history, fabulous food & drinks, music, spooky movies, and a little friendly competition? If so, the Fort Gaines Festival of Frights on Saturday, October 22 is definitely for you! Grab your friends & family or represent your business and join in on the fun; Witches Brew Competition - There will be three categories: Best Halloween Finger Foods (Halloween inspired appetizer, dessert, etc.), Best Brew (soup, gumbo, stew, chili, etc.), and Best Potion (Virgin Cocktails, punch, hot chocolate, etc.). Spook the Fort Contest – BEST Decorated Space! Tailgate style, bring your canopy tents and Decorate your space! Trophies & Prizes for all categories. Festivities get underway at 3pm. Then stick around for a frightfully enjoyable Halloween Movie starting at 7pm. For more information or to sign up for a competition, please contact Events Coordinator Maggie Godwin at mgodwin@townofdauphinisland.org.

Oct 29 39th Annual Renaissance Festival GATALOP 39 Hosted by the Society of Creative Anachronism, the Barony of Osprey will present Life in the Middle Ages. You will see Knights in Armor as they storm the castle, view melee’s and sieges. Visit with Lords, Ladies, Artist, and Medieval Merchants. Fort Gaines is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily. Adult tickets and ages 13 & up are $9, ages 5-12 are $5, and children under 4 are Free!

Oct 29 6th Annual Massacre Island Haunted Bike Ride - A fun bike ride for a great cause! Join in on the fun on Saturday, October 29 to help raise money for the Animal Rescue Foundation as we don our spooky costumes and decorate our bicycles for a 5 mile ride past some of Dauphin Island’s most haunted spots! There will be prizes for costumes and best bike decorations. After the ride we’ll gather at Dority’s for the awards ceremony, raffle drawings, dancing and live music by the Coastline band. Tickets (maximum 300) are $15 and will ONLY be available online through EventBrite. The link to purchase tickets is on the event page and can also be found on the Animal Rescue Foundation facebook page. NO last minute on-site registrations! No one under the age of 18 can participate in the bike ride but they are welcome to attend festivities. All bikes must have some type of light(s) for safety purposes and golf carts are not allowed unless pre-approved for physical limitations. Participants must arrive at Green Park between 5-530pm as the ride begins promptly at 6pm. Check the event page frequently for additional information. So dust off those brooms and let’s get ready to ride!

Oct 30 Seafood Gumbo Contest The popular and delicious Gumbo Festival is returning to the island on Sunday, October 30 and you’re invited to sample from an array of delectable concoctions that are sure to please even the most finicky taste buds. The event will be held at the rodeo site from 11am-3pm with $10 advance online tickets and $15 at the gate. Age 12 & under receive free admission. Teams should register online ($100 entry fee) and will receive 10 free tickets to sell or give-away as they please. In addition, prizes will be awarded to winners of the T-shirt artwork contest! Check out the Chamber’s website at www.dauphinislandchamberofcommerce.org and Facebook page for more information. We’ll see you at the Gumbo Cookoff for a slurpin’ good time!

https://www.townofdauphinisland.org/

---

