Daphne youth center bus vandalized. Suspects caught on camera

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Staff at the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization found some unexpected visitors on their bus Thursday evening.

“We noticed a black car came from around the bus. We did not know at the time damage had occurred,” said Executive Director Tracie Brown.

Site Director Sonya Smith says she went to look at the bus but was met by billows of smoke when she opened the door.

“I really thought the bus was on fire but I didn’t see any flames,” said Sonya Smith. “I really thought someone threw a small bomb or something I didn’t know what was going on.”

Surveillance video shows two people climbing out of the back of the bus after police say they sprayed chemicals from a fire extinguisher inside. In this picture you can see one of them appears to be taking a video with his phone. While this picture shows how much of the chemicals were sprayed. Executive Director Tracie Brown says she’s glad things weren’t worse.

“What if that had happened to where it would have gotten into her lungs or even their lungs. We might have had some unresponsiveness,” said Brown.

The Ruff uses this bus to bring kids to and from the youth center for different after school activities. Firefighters encouraged them not to go on the bus until the chemicals can be cleaned so the bus hasn’t been used since last week.

“Thankfully we have other vehicles to pick up our kids but we’re having to make several drops to get our kids here,” said Smith.

Days later, staff members and kids alike are still wondering why this happened.

“It was just crazy to us why would you do this to us. Our kids to have them, we even had some ask us why what happened,” said Smith.

Now they’re hoping the people involved will come forward.

“We would definitely embrace them but there are consequences for your actions,” said Brown. “We cannot have them affect another organization like they’ve done us.”

Thanks to the community, The Ruff says they’ve received enough money to clean the chemicals out of the bus. They hope to have that finished on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Daphne PD says those responsible will be charged with criminal mischief. If you recognize anyone in the video call Daphne Police at 251-620-0911.

