Mobile-area lawmaker vows crackdown on fentanyl dealing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Given the havoc wrought by fentanyl, state Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) said Monday that he was surprised to learn there are no mandatory prison sentences in Alabama for dealing the drug.

He said Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Katy Sipper brought it to his attention out of frustration over her inability to get prison time on a fentanyl conviction.

“It kind of took me aback for a second ‘cause I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s right,’” he said at a news conference Monday to announce new legislation. “There’s trafficking in marijuana. There’s trafficking in heroin. There’s trafficking in cocaine.”

Turns out Sipper was right, though. So Simpson – himself, a former prosecutor – is proposing mandatory prison time for people convicted of fentanyl dealing.

The current law also surprised Leigh Wade, a Theodore resident whose daughter died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018.

“That’s just unreal to me,” she told FOX10 News. “I guess unless you live and you learn, you find out about fentanyl and you found out the big issue that it does have in the lives that it has taken. And with this bill, that would be wonderful. That would make them not just a slap on the wrist.”

Simpson’s bill would set mandatory penalties:

Selling one to two grams would bring a minimum prison term of three years.

Two to four grams would bring a minimum term of 10 years.

Four to eight grams would bring a minimum of 25 years.

Eight or more grams would bring a sentence of life in prison.

The bill also would impose an additional five years on fentanyl dealers with a previous conviction for the offense, and an additional 10 for those with two or more convictions.

Prosecutors and sheriffs on both sides of Mobile Bay joined Simpson on Monday for a show of support. The lawmaker demonstrated the lethality of the drug with a 1 gram packet of Sweet ‘N Low.

“One gram of fentanyl can kill 500 people,” he said. “That’s the potency it has.”

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said he never has seen anything like it.

“I believe this is, by far, the worst, the most dangerous time that I’ve ever seen in over four decades,” he said. “With fentanyl, as the representative said, is so powerful. They’re using it to lace these other drugs. It’s cheap; it’s inexpensive. It’s highly profitable. It’s really, truly narco-terrorism.”

Cochran told reporters law enforcement agencies mostly are finding fentanyl coming from abroad – produced in China and then imported using the same drug trafficking networks in Mexico that are responsible for cocaine and other narcotics.

“I wish we could just shoot a missile into these cartels in Mexico or wherever, and just blow ‘em up,” he said. “’Cause it’s that deadly to this country.”

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said overdose deaths in his jurisdiction have doubled three years in a row, mostly from fentanyl. And it’s not just a danger to users, Mack said, pointing to an incident last year in which Deputy Lee Banks inhaled fentanyl during a traffic stop. He said the deputy was in the process of collecting evidence and taking photographs when he kicked up a tiny amount of fentanyl on a bag.

“He immediately stood up,” Mack said. “There was about three seconds of exposure. He said, ‘Something doesn’t feel …’ Bam, he hit the ground.”

Mack said Banks was fortunate that his partner had Narcan, which is used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose. He said the deputy spent six to eight hours in the hospital emergency room.

“And had the Narcan not been there, we’d a had an officer-in-the-line-of-duty death that day,” he said.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said overdose deaths are on the rise on her side of the bay, as well.

“I get death notifications in whare are considered non-prosecutable homicide cases,” she said. “And those include drug overdoses. … I get at least one, sometimes two, sometimes three a week, of drug overdose deaths.”

Virginia Guy, executive director of the Drug Education Council in Mobile, said her organization is going to “step up our game” to get the word out about how dangerous fentanyl is. She said first-time drug users are dying for the first time.

“It’s crossing all kinds of demographics – young, old,” she said. “And there is nothing more heartbreaking for a family to lose somebody to an overdose. So we’re willing to do everything we can to get this message out to people that one pill can kill.”

