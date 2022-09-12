Mobile man accepts murder plea bargain – prosecutors say he killed cousin over $15 argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three months after rejecting a plea bargain, a man accused of shooting his cousin to death after an argument over $15 accepted a less-favorable deal.

Xavier Davis, 28, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to murder, and Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The shooting occurred at a Prichard gas station in February 2020. According to prosecutors, Davis argued with George Paige over $15. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said Paige saw the defendant selling drugs and wanted money that Davis owed him.

Paige walked out to his car, and the defendant followed. Morgan said Paige got out of the car and walked behind the defendant, stopping about 4 feet from him. At that point, the prosecutor said, Davis turned and shot the unarmed Paige four times in the chest.

According to court records, Davis backed out of a plea bargain in June that would have required him to plead guilty to manslaughter.

On the eve of Monday’s scheduled trial, Davis sought a hearing under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law, arguing that the shooting was self-defense. The prosecution objected, noting that 947 days passed from the day of the shooting until the defendant made his self-defense claim.

Before the judge held a hearing on the issue, though, Davis agreed to the new plea offer – 20 years in prison for murder.

“The guilty plea and sentence imposed today has brough closure to the victim’s family who will no longer have to wait anxiously through a trial and appeal process,” Morgan told FOX10 News. “We are thankful that the parties in this case could reach a resolution – a resolution that has resulted in Xavier Davis going to prison for a long time.”

