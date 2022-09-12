Advertise With Us
Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School

(Live 5/File)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students.

Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation.

The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will be provided when information becomes available.

