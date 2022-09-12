Mobile PD: Two arrested after disturbance at Williamson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students.

Williamson went on lockdown for several hours Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they were met in the parking lot by family members of the students that were involved in the incident inside the school.

According to school officials, there was a fight involving two female students in the cafeteria.

The female students, ages 14 and 16, were transported to Strickland Youth Center for disorderly conduct.

While investigating the incidents, responding officers encountered two adult male subjects in the parking lot in possession of guns.

The male subjects were taken into custody and arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.

18-year-old Antonio Pettaway and 20-year-old Clifton Granderson.

The school is investigating along with MPD.

The school did release a statement following the incident,

“We are handling the fight between the students in accordance with our policies and procedures. The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.”

