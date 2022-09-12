Advertise With Us
Mobile woman wanted for cutting child while stabbing boyfriend

Decara Cordier
Decara Cordier(MPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers were called to a domestic violence situation at Manchester Park Apartments on Springhill Avenue, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 11:03 a.m

When officers arrived they discovered that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend while holding their one-year-old child. During the altercation, the child was cut and sustained a minor injury.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived.

Mobile Police have identified Decara Cordier as the suspect and is currently wanted by Mobile Police

