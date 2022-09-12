Pensacola Little Theatre to host ‘depARTure’ arts education benefit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Little Theatre is getting ready for their annual benefit for arts education. It’s called “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest.”

Each year, depARTure offers the community a chance to win a trip to a fabulous destination across the globe. From a Derby depARTure to depARTure: Tuscany, the trip dictates the theme. This year’s theme is “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest” – and the event and the trip center around all things DIAMOND. Attendance is not necessary to win the trip, so anyone can purchase a chance to win regardless of being present at the event itself.

The Grand Prize Trip: an all-inclusive three-day experience in New York City for two guests with a private behind-the-scenes tour of Cartier’s private diamond collection. Chances are $50/each and we cap the raffle at 600 chances.

If attending the actual depARTure event where we reveal the winner, PLT has many sparkling tricks up our sleeves – from live performances by baby grand piano, light shows, larger than life chandelier displays, open champagne bar, exclusive live auction items, and one lucky attendee will leave with a $10,000 diamond from Elebash Jewelry Co. in Pensacola.

All proceeds benefit the theatre’s arts education department for the year – including supporting the scholarship program and the outreach initiatives which takes live theatre to Title I schools, community centers, assisted living facilities, libraries, and beyond.

Again, attendance isn’t necessary to win, so you can take your depARTure from Mobile and surrounding areas!

Pensacola Little Theatre (PLT) is a nonprofit community theatre offering diverse live performance experiences and arts education classes for all ages. PLT owns and operates The Clark Family Cultural Center (The Center) that houses PLT, Ballet Pensacola, Momentum Church, Stamped LGBTQ+ Film Festival, IMPROVable Cause, Emerald Coast Writers, and countless community events.

