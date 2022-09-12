Rain chances going down this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a humid start to the day with mostly dry conditions on the Gulf Coast. A few showers and storms will show up later today ahead of a front, but the overall rain coverage will be 30%. After today rain will be hard to come by.

We won’t see our afternoon highs change too much behind the front, but our morning temps will plummet as less humid air takes over. The high this afternoon will be near the 90 degree mark which is a few degrees cooler than Sunday. Daybreak tomorrow we’ll be in the low 60s and the humidity stays low most of this week.

In the Tropics, we have 2 disturbances in the Atlantic basin but both have low chances of development for now.

