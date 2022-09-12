Advertise With Us
Recipe: After school chicken on a stick

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After- School Chicken On a Stick (Lollipops) Serves 4

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

• 8 chicken breast tenders, cut into small cubes

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Cajun Seasoning

• 2 tablespoons milk

• 2 cups crushed potato chips

• 8 wooden skewers

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease a baking sheet and set aside.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together egg, Cajun seasoning and milk. Dip the chicken cubes into the milk-egg mixture, then coat well with the crushed potato

chips. Place the potato-chip-crusted nuggets on the greased baking sheet.

3. Place sheet in preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes. Turn nuggets over and bake for 10 minutes more, or until golden brown. Remove baking sheet

from oven, and insert a skewer into each nugget before serving.

rouses.com

---

