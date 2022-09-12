Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saints open as underdogs against the Buccaneers

The Saints block a FG to secure victory over the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance)
The Saints block a FG to secure victory over the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a battle of 1-0 teams when Tampa Bay visits New Orleans this Sunday. The Bucs absolutely dominated the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Saints victory wasn’t secured until the final whistle after a blocked field goal.

Week 1 performances could’ve weighed into the Saints being underdogs to the Bucs by 2.5 points (according to FanDuel Sportsbook). But if you go by past history, the Saints should be the favorites.

The Saints are 4-0 against Tom Brady when he’s the starting QB for Tampa Bay in the regular season.

Tampa is 1-0 against the spread this year, and the Saints are 0-1 (they were favored by 5.5 over Atlanta).

For all your updated betting odds, trends, and what’s the spread on local teams check out the Final Bet Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) leaves the field after defeating Atlanta...
Jeff Duncan Commentary: Saints produce improbable win over the Falcons
August 2012 photos of one of the oaks at Toomer's Corner (Source: Auburn University)
Auburn fans asked not to roll certain trees after a win
Will Lutz drills a 51-yard field goal to give the Saints a victory over Atlanta. (Source:...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints comeback win over Falcons
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26