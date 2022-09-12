South Baldwin Chamber Foundation hosting Casino Night Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This morning we were joined by Alex Sweeney, SBCF Board of Director Officer, and Kylee Raulerson, SBCF Executive Director, to talk about a fun event they have coming up.

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is hosting a night of fun-Las Vegas Style! It will be a Casino Night Fundraiser taking place on September 24th at 7 PM. The event will be located at The Palms at The Wharf.

There will be plenty of fun to be had by all. The Casino Night Fundraiser will feature 6 casino-like table games that guests are playing for fun! DJ Entertainment is also provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment, PLUS a digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth!

Each Ticket Includes $500 “play chips” – a chance to win prizes – dancing – a cash bar - and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Each ticket holder will receive one ticket to be entered into a raffle for prizes. Gaming tables/equipment will be contracted through, Bama Casino Company. All proceeds benefit the SBCF. No prize money will be given in exchange for playing chips.

South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is a non-profit organization located in Foley Alabama that provides support to 13 local schools in the South Baldwin Area.

No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found on on the website at sbchamberfoundation.org or by calling 251-943-3291.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.