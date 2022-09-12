TK Escape opening new rooms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TK Escape in downtown Mobile is launched a new “Jigsaw” room this month.

Located Downtown Mobile @ 450 Dauphin Street Mobile Al 36602 directly across from Mo’ Bay Beignet

- Jigsaw Grand Opening Weekend of September 16th – 18th

- New Room -> Magic School to replace Philosophers Stone in Late Fall/Early Winter

- Although they are only open Friday-Sunday they do try to accommodate corporations/teams during the week. If you would like to book a room during the week please email us at tkescapegames@gmail.com to request a booking. They say they do their best to accommodate with during the week requests as long as they have game masters able to be at the event.

- They are Hiring! If you are interested in being a game master at TK Escape please send in a resume to tkescapegames@gmail.com with Resume/Application in the Subject bar and their team will reach out!

