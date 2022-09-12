‘Where were YOU during 9/11?’ USS Alabama visitors share their stories

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The horrific tragedy of 9/11 continues to leave a lasting impact on many lives. Today marks 21 years since Islamic extremists attacked the World Trade Center in New York... along with several other locations on September 11, 2001.

In 2015, a 9/11 memorial was erected at Battleship Memorial Park with a wreath of honor. Today, visitors could be seen spending time at the memorial.

Words etched in stone tell the narrative of 9/11.

Names of Alabama citizens who lost their lives in the attack are front-and-center. It’s an exhaustive list.

“I guarantee you there’s people who are still crying at the memorial right now mourning for their families…cousins, brothers, relatives, husbands. It’s a tragedy,” said John Palmer.

The historic site drew in a large amount of visitors from around the nation. Today, I asked several guests the question... “where were you on 9/11?”

One was in the hospital.

“I was in the hospital that morning, and I woke up that afternoon and I was on active duty at the time. I did have relatives in New York City so when I woke up I was very concerned,” said Major Mike Miglioranzi.

“All commercial airlines were shut down for the next three days and they even closed the base down… we didn’t even go to work for a few days so that was kind of unnerving,” Miglioranzi added.

Another was on the couch... watching TV.

“When I sat on the sofa and watched the second one fly into it, and I left there-- I had just recently retired from the military-- and I left to try to go join again because I thought it was unacceptable.”

One was on a work trip.

“Next thing we know everything on the big screens are all showing what’s live and happening in New York and the Pentagon,” said Darrin Rawls. “We got stuck on the West Coast for obviously several days because we could not fly back to Texas. We had a lot of workers from New York that had lost family members and we had employees that were lost that day.”

Others weren’t even born yet... and only know about 9/11 through the eyes of people that experienced it firsthand.

“My history teacher in 6th grade was alive back then and they remember sitting there, and when everything was happening, everything had shut down,” explained Ashton Pirkle.

When asked to describe how they felt when the news hit... their reactions were similar.

“In shock. It was unbelievable, I didn’t know what to think.”

“Traumatic.”

“Devastating.”

Still, many said they found hope in the midst of the terror and chaos.

“It brought us together as people for a short period of time.”

“Devastating then emboldening. Again, it brought us all back together from a citizen’s perspective. I think ‘empowering’ eventually was the word. It changed the lives of so many people across the nation,” said Rawls.

Several people may have been in different places at different times during 9/11... however, they say the event remains engraved in their minds.

