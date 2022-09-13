ASM Global announces new headliners coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global Mobile is set to bring some big names to the Gulf Coast - with a brand new headliner just dropping! All of these events are happening at the Mobile Civic Center or the Saenger Theater.

The events start on September 14 at 7 p.m. with American Christian rock artist Zach Williams. Tickets start at just $18 but are selling out quickly. You can see what is still available for purchase here.

Next up is The Mann’s Concert and Comedy show coming on October 1 at 7 p.m. Come laugh, dance, sing and worship with the Mann Family. Tickets are starting at $35, and are still available for purchase here.

Calling all ABBA fans - The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is coming on October 9 at 7:30 p.m. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life with the ultimate ABBA tribute celebration, where they will be performing over 20 of their greatest hits. Tickets are still available for $25.50 and can be purchased here.

Now if American rock is more your style for tribute concerts, then you’ll want to check out the Black Jacket Symphony - “1984″, a tribute to Van Halen. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album, with no sonic detail being overlooked--the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased here.

Now for some comedy - Kevin Hart is coming to Mobile, He will be performing on Thursday, November 10 at 8 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here when released to the public. Also to note - this is a PHONE-FREE experience. Phones will be placed in Yondr pouches, and will not be accessible during the show.

Ryan also has the details on some just-released acts coming to Mobile. Check it out.

