BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause.

All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.

Saturday, September 17

Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m.

Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in Fairhope from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

$40 per angler, $20 for anglers 18 and under

Baldwin County Home Builders Association

916 Plantation Blvd.

Fairhope, AL 36532

251-928-9927

www.bchba.com

---

