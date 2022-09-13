Exploreum hosting after-hours movie night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After selling out at their last event, the Exploreum is excited to announce additional dates for their upcoming after-hours movie nights.

For September they will be featuring the Reese Witherspoon hit movie, Legally Blonde. The event will be taking place this Saturday, September 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are only $12, and that gets you access to additional activities including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and much more - with loads of cool prizes from local businesses.

You will need to leave the kids at home for this one, as it is 21+ up. While adult beverages will not be available for purchase, you can bring your own beer/wine. They do request no liquor, and to limit drinks to one bottle or 6-pack of beer per person. A valid ID is required.

The Cafe will be open for light refreshments, snacks, and beverages.

Space is limited so grab your tickets right away! More information on how to purchase can be found here. Again - tickets sold out last month so grab yours while you can.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.