Fantastic Overnight Temps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Much cooler weather has arrived on the Gulf Coast, with our first significant dry air front since May. We saw morning lows in Mobile in the mid 60′s this morning. Relative humidity has been running below 40% most of the afternoon. Expect clear skies and cooler overnight lows tonight. Most places will drop down to around 60 degrees. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week. We do expect a gradual return of warmer weather. Highs will be near 90, with overnight lows near 70 on Friday. This temperature pattern will continue through the weekend. We could see a few spotty showers Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, we are keeping a closer eye on a tropical wave located approximately 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antillies. This feature has a medium chance of development as it approaches the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday. Some long-range models show development ad a continues WNW track. If this were to enter the Gulf of Mexico, it would most likely be in the middle of the week next week.

