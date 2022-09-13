MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall is just around the corner which means football season is FINALLY HERE!!! Game day grub should be considered easy and delicious, while having enough to feed a crowd of hungry tailgaters. Erin, from Farm Fresh Meats, shows us how to take two of her favorite game day recipes to the next level. Her giant party Philly with a side of trash can nachos are what dreams are made of! These crowd-pleasing recipes feature Farm Fresh Meats shaved rib eye, as well as their fresh 80/20 blend ground beef.

Recipes and Farm Fresh Meats info are below!

*Recipe Name: Giant Party Philly with a side of Trash Can Nachos

*How Many Servings: Philly = 10 servings / Trash Can Nachos = 12 servings

*Prep Time: Philly = 20 minutes / Nachos = 20 minutes

*Cook Time: Philly = 35 minutes / Nachos = 20 minutes

*Difficulty Level (Beginner, Intermediate or Expert): Beginner

RECIPE INGREDIENTS (with amounts):

For the Giant Party Philly:

-(2) 11 oz. tubes of refrigerated French bread dough

-(2) lbs. of Farm Fresh Meats shaved rib eye

-(2) large yellow onions, diced

-(2) large green bell peppers, diced

-(8) slices white American cheese

-½ cup cheez whiz

-S&P and garlic powder to taste

For the Trash Can Nachos:

-(1.5) lb. of Farm Fresh Meats 80/20 ground beef

-(3) cloves garlic, minced

-(1) teaspoon cumin

-(1) teaspoon paprika

-(1) teaspoon onion powder

-Pico de gallo or fresh salsa

-(2) tablespoons butter

-(2) tablespoons AP flour

-(2) cups whole milk

-½ teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce

-(4) cups shredded cheddar cheese (2 cups for the cheese sauce, 2 cups to sprinkle)

-(1) lb. sour cream

-Tortilla chips (I fry my own out of fresh, white corn tortillas)

-(1) can black beans

-(1) can pinto beans

-Fresh cilantro

-Fresh jalapeno

-Pickled red onion

STEPS:

For the Giant Party Philly:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place bread dough in bottom of prepared pan and pinch together ends to form a ring.

2. Bake until golden brown and cooked through, about 25-30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

3. While the bread is cooling, sauté the diced onions and peppers until your desired doneness is reached. Set aside.

4. On a flat top griddle, cook the shaved rib eye until cooked throughout and a nice crust forms on the meat.

5. Combine onions, peppers, cooked rib eye and both cheeses until everything is fully incorporated.

6. Place the baked bread on a serving platter and slice in half to make two layers.

7. Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on both sides of the bread and then top the bottom half of the bread with as much or as little of the Philly cheesesteak filling as you like. Place the top half of the bread on the meat and cheese mixture and slice in to 10 individual portions.

8. Sit back, and watch the crowd go wild!!!!

For the Trash Can Nachos:

1. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add in ground beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until no pink remains. Drain excess fat, then add garlic, cumin, paprika and hot sauce and cook until fragrant, about one minute more. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. In a medium pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and stir for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk, then continue to cook over medium, stirring constantly until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in your favorite hot sauce and shredded cheese.

3. Take a full package of white corn tortillas and cut the entire stack in ¼'s, creating 120 pieces. In batches, fry in hot peanut or vegetable oil that has been preheated to 325 degrees F for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove homemade chips from oil and drain on paper towels until all excess oil is gone. Season the chips with salt immediately after coming out of the oil.

4. In the bottom of a 110 oz. tin can, spread a thin layer of cheese sauce. Using ¼ of the chips, make an even layer over the cheese sauce. Top with 1/3 of the remaining cheese sauce, 1/3 of the cooked beef, 1/3 of the pinto and black bean mixture, 1/3 shredded cheddar, pico or salsa, fresh jalapeno, pickled red onion and sour cream.

5. Repeat this process until all ingredients are used or until the can is full. Layer a few chips on the very top of the can and then place a dinner plate on top of the can and carefully flip over. Slowly remove the tin from the nachos, leaving a nacho tower behind!

6. Top the nacho tower with more pico or salsa, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, pickled red onion and shredded cheddar.

7. Drizzle with your favorite hot sauce before serving and DIG IN!!!

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com

Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

