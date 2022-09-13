Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dog River Clearwater Revival helping with 3rd Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September 17 is the 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup, which is a statewide volunteer program that sponsors an annual day of removing trash from coastlines and rivers.

Dog River Clearwater Revival is participating and encouraging volunteers to pickup litter and debris throughout the Dog River watershed. DRCR is hosting a cleanup zone site at Dog River Park, at 2459 Dog River Drive North.

Volunteers will check in at Dog River Park that morning at 8 a.m. and be given grabbers, gloves, and trash bags for collecting litter. Volunteers will either tackle a land based site or do their own shoreline cleanup by boat, kayak or stand up paddleboard. Then by around 11:30AM, participants will drop off their litter haul back at Dog River Park and be given a t-shirt and lunch for your efforts.

Can’t make it on Saturday? No worries - simply preregister online and clean up on your own time at a site of your choosing. You may still use Dog River Park as your drop off location.

Did you know that litter on the ground inside the watershed has the potential to make it all the way to the Dog River bridge? This event aims to clean it up before it reaches the waterways.

This is a great opportunity for students to earn community service hours for a good cause while enjoying the outdoors and improving the health of Dog River.

Last year the site collected about 965 pounds of litter and 10 tires. Organizers are hoping for great weather and an even larger collection haul this year.

For more details, visit www.dogriver.org or check our Dog River Clearwater Revival Facebook event page.

Remember to be safe and dress appropriately in long pants, closed toe shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and hat.

Download the CLEAN SWELL App for tracking your collection totals.

