iOS 16 is Available

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Keep the subject -- ditch the background. On Twitter Monday that was just one of the features Apple drew attention to for its latest software update.

iOS 16 is now available. So, if you weren’t one of the people who pre-ordered an iPhone 14 this might be a way to get that feeling of having a new phone.

The updated software has some changes users have been asking for, starting with the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages...and the ability to mark iMessages as unread if you want to come back to them later.

But perhaps the biggest change is the interactive lock screen. It now features custom fonts, new photo effects, personalized wallpapers and widgets that add information at a glance. Widgets include calendar events, battery life, alarms, Apple Watch Activity rings and the weather, as well as the ability to track “live” activities, such as an Uber ride’s progress, updates on a sports game or food deliveries. (Android introduced an interactive lock screen last year).

There are also options to create multiple lock screens with different backdrops that can be switched throughout the day. Users can browse wallpapers with suggested images from a user’s photo library, and notifications will now appear at the bottom of the screen so they’re not in the way.

The updated software works with any iPhone model dating back to the iPhone 8, released in 2017. Apple previously teased the features in June at its annual developer’s conference.

With the new updates, users will also be able to share browser Tabs with groups and find more filters for its Focus app — such as not silencing preferred apps and messages from certain people. Apple is also offering the option to use the Fitness app for movement monitoring without an Apple Watch for the first time.

And the most fun feature of all may be the ability to cut out the subject from an image or its background, and drop it elsewhere, such as into iMessage.

How can you get the update? The best way is to head to your settings, then general, then software update and your phone will indicate whether it’s available. Just make sure your device has 50% battery life before tapping that install button.

To read the full release on the new software, visit Apple.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.