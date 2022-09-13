Mobile man robs Saraland Popeyes, rams police during escape attempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Police responded to a robbery call Sunday, September 11 at Popeyes on Highway 43 in reference to a male armed with a handgun demanding money.

Police officers located a vehicle in the area matching the description of the suspect vehicle. When police attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle the driver refused to stop.

According to Saraland Police Department during the pursuit, Terry Tillman Jr intentionally struck one of the police cars during the chase with his vehicle.

The pursuit ended at the Alabama State Docks where Terry Tillman Jr ran, he was located a short time later with the help of the Mobile Police Department, Chickasaw Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Port Authority.

39-year-old Terry Tillman Jr was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Flee-Attempt to Elude, Pistol-Carrying without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

