Mobile Museum of Art unveils two new exhibitions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Museum of Art is unveiling two new exhibitions this week.

Wanda Sullivan’s ‘Gardens of Hope’ and Terrell James ‘One Eye Sees, The Other Feels” will be on display at the Mobile Museum of Art starting this Friday.

MMofA Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm

Free general admission on Thursdays for Mobile County residents (with proof of Mobile County residence) & MMofA members

Closed Sunday, Monday, and all City Holidays

General Admission:

Adults: $12

Seniors: $10

Active Military: $8

Students: $8

Children under 6: FREE*

