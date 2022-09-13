MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A much cooler and less humid airmass has pushed its way across the Gulf Coast this morning.

Our temperatures started off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll end up in the upper 80s again this afternoon, but with low humidity it feel much different. Our sky will start off Partly Sunny along the coast, but the sunshine will show up for more spots later today and this afternoon will be totally Sunny. The dry weather continues for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s each day. Humidity rises by the weekend and that’s when low rain chances will return.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances in the Atlantic basin. The lead wave has a 30% chance of development and the one behind it a 20% chance. We’ll keep watching things out there closely.

