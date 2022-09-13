New health clinic in Mobile offering innovative treatments for intimacy health issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brand new health clinic is coming to Mobile, with the goal of helping those looking for treatment for intimacy health issues.

The Connexus Clinic is a specialty health and wellness clinic focusing on intimacy health issues while providing a safe and compassionate environment. Whether that means helping people lose weight, regain sexual health, sculpt their bodies, or just feel better overall, Connexus Clinic is your total solution for couples’ intimacy and health.

Dr. William Terry. Medical Director and Co-Founder of The Connexus Clinic and Urologist at University Urology, sat down with us today to discuss the grand opening happening Sunday, October 2nd from 4 - 7 PM.

Their office will be located at 2864 Dauphin Street Suite A in Mobile.

If you’re interested in learning more about Connexus Clinic or scheduling a consultation, you can find more information on their website.

