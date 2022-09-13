Surprising FOX10 News’ biggest fan, celebrating a special birthday

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was a big day for one special young man, better known as one of FOX10 News’ biggest fans.

Camdon Mathis has watched FOX10 his whole life and on his 20th birthday, he lived out his dream of being in front of the camera.

Walking through the doors of Saraland High School, Camdon was in for the surprise of a lifetime. He got to meet one of his biggest role models, FOX10 News’ long-time anchor, Bob Grip.

“I just wanted to tell you that I miss you, and I love you, and I will always love you,” said Camdon to Bob Grip, embracing in a hug.

Camdon has cerebral palsy, and he’s a joy inside and out. From a young age, he has tuned in regularly and admired so many FOX10 faces. When he was nine, he met our Lenise Ligon and meteorologist Jason Smith.

Lenise sent her virtual happiest birthday wishes.

“Alright Camdon, birthdays are special and so are you,” she said. “Cheers to 20 years, a very happy birthday and thank you so much for being such a loyal fan to FOX10 News.”

Camdon dressed up as a FOX10 News reporter for Halloween and aspired to someday become one.

“I want to because of y’all,” he said. “I’d like to work in the afternoon, with either Lenise Ligon on Shelby Myers, either one.”

Bob autographed Camdon’s very own FOX10 hat and expressed his thanks through prayer.

“Lord, I want to honor you with everything that we see, and we do,” said Camdon. “In Jesus name we pray, amen.”

Now, he forever remembers his 20th birthday as his new favorite day.

“Can everybody hear me at the studio, okay?” he said. “I love y’all very much, and I want to say a welcome message for this family that has come to be part of my birthday celebration, and I’m so grateful for it.”

