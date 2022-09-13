Third Eye Blind to headline Mobile New Year’s celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Third Eye Blind will headline the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Former City Councilman Fred Richardson made the announcement Tuesday at the Mobile City Council meeting. The San Francisco-based alternative band has produced a string of major hits, like “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s it Going to Be.”

This will be the 15th year for the MoonPie Over Mobile event. The free celebration draws about 50,000 people.

“We’re going stronger, not weaker,” Richardson told FOX10 News. “This is going to be one of our greatest years.”

Richardson conceived of the New Year’s Eve event, using money from his discretionary council account to buy a giant MoonPie. In the early years, organizers lowered it from a crane. It’s come a long way since then. Now, it descends from atop the RSA Trustmark Building.

“When we kicked off, there was a lot of doubters out there, saying it was the wrong move, I spent the money the wrong way,” he said. “We ended up with 15,000 people in the Cooper waterfront park. Then the RSA joined us, put it up on one of their properties, and it’s all history. … There is no one-day event in the city of Mobile larger than the MoonPie drop.”

Richardson said a study by a University of South Alabama researcher indicates that the event has a $5.4 million economic impact.

The fun will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 with people getting a chance to contribute to the Resolution Wall at the corner of St. Joseph and St. Francis streets and a performance by the Port City Secondliners at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. Folks will get a chance to sample a slice of a giant edible MoonPie at 8:30 p.m., followed by a parade.

The entertainment kicks off with a pair of opening acts, The Red Clay Strays and singer-songwriter, Levon Gray.

The MoonPie drops at midnight and the party continues until 1 a.m.

Amberly Harris, secretary of Events Mobile New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop, said the organization targeted Third Eye Blind as an act that parents and children could enjoy together.

“They actually are just one of the bigger bands that was back in the day,” she said. “So we felt taking the essence of bringing back those childhood memories, bringing your kids to be able to see, “This was one of my favorite bands when I was younger.’ That’s kind of the direction we were going.”

