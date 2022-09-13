Visit Pensacola celebrates city’s 462nd birthday with launch of new pedestrian trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The city of Pensacola just turned 462 on August 14, and Visit Pensacola is proud to announce the launch of America’s First Settlement Trail. This three-mile pedestrian trail, nicknamed the “A1S Trail”, is being used to celebrate and educate individuals on the rich history Pensacola has to offer.

The course of the trail will outline the history of Pensacola through a series of stops, extending through downtown Pensacola and the historic district.

Pensacola was originally established in 1559, during a Spanish expedition led by Tristán de Luna y Arellano. It was the first settlement in America, predating the Spanish settlement of St. Augustine in Florida by six years, and the English settlement of Jamestown, VA by 48 years. With such a rich history extending throughout the city, explorers of the trail can expect to find 20 stops, with over 70 points of interest. Some of the sites within the trail date back to as early as 1756 when the Spanish built Fort San Miguel, which is now downtown Pensacola.

The majority of the trail includes stops along Zaragoza Street and Palafox Place. The full 3-mile route can be found at www.visitpensacola.com.

The trail is now open to the public, so you can go explore over 260 years of history today!

---

