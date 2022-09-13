With budget deadline looming, Mobile council faces complaints from firefighters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council is nearing a deadline to approve the budget for the fiscal year that starts next month, but not everyone is happy.

Current and retired fire-rescue workers on Tuesday urged the council to amend a spending plan that they see leaves them out. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed $298 million spending plan – on $302 million in revenue – includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase for city workers that the City Council already has approved. And it sets a new minimum wage for city workers of $15.22 an hour.

But Reggie Norton, a fire-rescue worker and secretary-treasurer Mobile Firefighters Association Local 1349, told council members Tuesday that firefighter pay is the equivalent of $14.27 an hour after accounting for the unique 56-hour shifts that firefighters work.

Norton told the council it does not have to rubber-stamp the mayor’s proposal.

“You can amend it. You can change it,” he said. “You can do it. I just ask that you take the time to look at that, look at the compensation level of our firefighters, past and present.”

Norton said that when he first joined the department 28 years ago, the city was hiring about 10 percent of qualified applicants. Today, the city hires nearly all qualified applicants because pay hasn’t kept up, he said.

City Chief of Staff James Barber declined to comment, pointing to ongoing litigation between the firefighters union and the city over incentive pay that firefighter claim violates a policy to treat them the same as police officers.

It’s not just current firefighters. Mobile Retired Firefighters Association President Greg Foster renewed his request for a cost-of-living increase for pensioners. They have not gotten one since 2005.

“I sang the same tune, and I got the same answer. … I just wasn’t very encouraged with the outcome this morning,” he said after the meeting.

City leaders have been reluctant to agree to a cost-of-living-adjustment for retirees while the pension fund is not yet fully funded. The city has been working toward that for nearly three decades as it dug out of a hole that nearly left the pension bankrupt.

But Foster argued that the raise the council approved 17 years ago came during a time when the pension was in far worse shape.

“Obviously, it had no adverse side effect to the fund because we are now healthier than we’ve ever been,” he said.

One area that is in line for a budget hike is the Mobile History Museum. The mayor has proposed increasing city support from $1.15 million to $1.585 million. Museum Director Meg Fowler said the increase is badly needed.

“The History Museum has had a static budget since 2015, and with rampant inflation, the value of that has continued to decrease, even at a time when the museum has taken on new responsibilities – recently regaining management of Fort Conde and now working to open the Africatown Heritage House,” she said.

Fowler told FOX10 News that the museum set a record last year with more than 31,259 visitors and is on pace to exceed that this year.

