16-year-old charged for firing gun into building on Schillinger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 16-year-old is now in Metro after shots were fired at the AMC Theater on Schillinger.

We last reported on this about two weeks ago, Police said they received a disorderly complaint and responded to the theatre, but the crowd dispersed when officers arrived on the scene.

Moments later, police said shots were fired across the street, near the Get Air trampoline park.

Mobile police said the Get Air trampoline park building was struck by gunfire, but once again, no one was injured.

According to multiple witnesses, a fight involving juveniles broke out at the AMC movie theatre across the street.

The teen is now charged as an adult with shooting into an occupied building, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

