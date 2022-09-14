MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a job, there are several opportunities with AltaPointe Health.

Recruitment specialist Tory Kraver joined us on Studio10 with the details on an upcoming AltaPointe Health Job Fair.

She says, “The open interviews take place next week at the HR Office 5741 Southland Drive Mobile, AL 36693 from 10am-2pm. We will have hiring managers on site to do same day interviews! We have all levels of jobs open, Behavioral Aides, Therapeutic Program Specialists, Bachelor, Master and clinical nursing roles! If you do not have experience no worries we have a great training team that will help onboard you!”

https://altapointe.org/

https://altapointe.org/services/altapointe-careers/

