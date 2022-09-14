Advertise With Us
BREAKING: Mobile Police respond to shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police, officers have responded to a shooting this afternoon at the Extend-A-Stay hotel on I-65 Service Road South in Mobile.

This is a breaking situation and we are working on gathering additional details, we will update this story when available.

