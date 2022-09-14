Buddy’s Pet Stop hosting one-year anniversary event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come on down to Buddy’s Pet Stop in midtown Mobile this weekend to help celebrate their one-year anniversary!

The festivities will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM to 6 PM. Their store is located at 1710 Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile, next to Soul Caffeine. This event is not only to celebrate the anniversary of Buddy’s but it is their newly-adopted store cat Bella’s birthday. Another main goal for the storeowner is to find lovable homes for plenty of adoptable animals.

Buddy’s is a woman-owned pet supply store focusing on bringing quality products that your pets will love!

They will have food, giveaways, raffles, adoptable animals, plenty of savings, nail trims, and more! You don’t want to miss out on this fun event for the whole family -including the furry ones. Stop by Buddy’s Pet Stop this weekend to celebrate.

You can find more information on the event and Buddy’s on their Facebook, here.

