‘Cups For a Cure’ fundraiser helps to raise money for childhood cancer research

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is childhood cancer awareness month and one girl from Bay Minette is helping to raise awareness.

Starla Chapman is raising money for her nonprofit, “Cook Up a Cure” with a lemonade stand.

On Wednesday, the lemonade stand was set up at her school, Bay Minette Middle School, for all the students to enjoy.

Students lined up excited to get a nice refreshing cup of lemonade and cookies to support Starla’s fundraiser “Cups For a Cure”.

Starla said the support she’s received from everyone keeps pushing her to do more.

“It makes me really happy that my classmates come out to give back because it’s something that I love to do and it makes me happy that I go to a school that loves to give back as well,” said Chapman.

Chapman was diagnosed with acute myeloblastic leukemia in late 2011, but she is now in remission and said she’s on a mission to help other families.

Starla and her family are continuously raising money to fund childhood cancer research.

There will have a lemonade stand at the Baldwin County High School game against Blount on Friday, September 16th for everyone to enjoy.

There are other events later this month to learn more information you can visit the team Starla support page on Facebook.

