Eastern Shore Art Center celebrates the Art of Fungi

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Eastern Shore Art Center invites the community to engage in creativity and conservation while celebrate fungi.

Guests will enjoy interactive booths, a pop-up art exhibit, art projects, and more. From shiitakes to chanterelles, fungi is taking over ESAC!

Saturday, September 17 @ Noon – 4pm.

All ages.

Free admission!

The Eastern Shore Art Center connects people of all ages and abilities with the arts through education, exhibitions and outreach activities. We are located at 401 Oak Ave, Fairhope AL. Our website is www.esartcenter.org and we can be contacted at 251.928.2228 or info@esartcenter.org.

Art of Fungi Event page link: https://esartcenter.org/event/art-of-fungi/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.