Fairhope motorists should expect more lane closures as ALDOT finishes culvert repairs to Hwy. 98

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A section of Highway 98 in Fairhope has been partially closed again as ALDOT reinforces its repairs to a damaged culvert. That culvert at Fly Creek suffered significant damage during heavy rains last month.

Dozens of loads of rip rap are now being applied to reinforce the retaining wall under the section of Highway 98 that spans Fly Creek. The culvert was damaged during a washout the last week of August when the Fox 10 Storm Tracker Team estimates between 10 and 12 inches fell, mostly during a single rain event.

Rip rap is being applied to the emergency fix phase of the culvert at Fly Creek and Hwy. 98 in Fairhope (Hal Scheurich)

“When ALDOT saw that it was compromised, the fear was that it might extend to the actual pavement…the asphalt,” said James Gordon with ALDOT. “That was the last thing that ALDOT wanted to happen, so we went in there. We shut down that lane for about three or four days while we assessed the situation.”

One lane was initially closed to traffic while repairs were made to the culvert. Highway department officials call it an emergency repair phase. Lane closures began again this week as rip rap is brought in and applied to the retaining walls as reinforcement.

While these repairs are being called temporary, they’re built to last up to 20-years if necessary. ALDOT officials said it’s not their intent to wait that long to have a permanent fix.

“Once that design is made, then of course, we have to find the funding and once we find the funding, then we can go ahead and complete the project, but in the meantime, what we’ve done now is allowing us to do that,” Gordon explained.

ALDOT said the lane closures shouldn’t extend past this week but there will still be work going on into next. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the area. It will likely be at least a year before ALDOT makes a decision on how to address a permanent fix and how to fund it.

